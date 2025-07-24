mxdwn Music

Documentary on Lilith Fair Featuring Sarah McLachlan, Olivia Rodrigo, Erykah Badu And More Announced For Release on Hulu and Disney+ in September

July 24th, 2025 - 7:18 PM

Hulu and Disney+ are set to be releasing a feature-length documentary on the all-female musical touring festival “Lilith Fair”. According to consequence.net, this film was inspired by the 2019 Vanity Fair article titled “Building a Muster: An Oral History of Lilith Fair” by Jessica Hopper, and former Consequence editors Sasha Geffen and Jenn Pelly. The documentary will be aired on CBC Network on September 17th, and streamed on Hulu and Disney+ on September 21st.

Directed by Ally Pankiw, Canadian film and television writer and director, the documentary consists of over 600 hours of archival footage of the festivals, including interviews and stories from artists, fans and festival organizers. The documentary showcases interviews from people such as Sarah McLachlan,  Sheryl CrowBonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Erykah Badu and even Olivia Rodrigo

Inspired by the sexism endured by McLachlan in a male-dominated music industry, the Lilith Fair became a way for McLachlan and other female artists to take back their power as women in the industry. The fair began in Washington state on July 5th, 1997, and occurred annually until 1999. Performances were made by iconic guests like Fiona Apple, Missy Elliott and Christina Aguilera. While the fair did attempt to make a revival in 2010 and included many of the original lineup plus other stars such as Missy Elliot, the fair failed to garner much attention and did not have enough financial backing. 

In a statement about the Lilith Fair Documentary, McLachlan said, “Ally and the team have beautifully captured the magic and strength of a community of women who came together and lifted each other up to create positive change in the world. I hope the film resonates with everyone and we can continue to strive to support and champion one another.”

 

