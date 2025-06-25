Erykah Badu and The Alchemist Announce Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson June 25th, 2025 - 5:30 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Ahead of the release of the collaborative album from Erykah Badu and The Alchemist, Abi & Alan, they have announced that they’ll also be joining forces for a joint tour. The Abi & Alan Tour is set to start in August of this year and will run through 10 cities in North America. The first show will be on August 8th in Seattle, but then they will be hitting cities such as Denver, Toronto and Austin throughout their run.

The artist presale is currently going on, with the code being Abi122. Then, the general sale will kick off on Friday, June 27th, at 10 am local time. Both presale and general sale take place on Ticketmaster.

Consequence goes on to report that the Abi & Alan Tour will feature Badu’s live band, The Cannabinoids. And, the announcement follows the single they released last week “Next to You”, the lead single to Abi & Alan. This new collaborative album is Badu’s first full studio album in 15 years. Her previous album was New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), which came out all the way back in 2010! However, she also released a mix tape in 2015 titled You Caint Use My Phone, along with her 2019 one off single with James Poyser “Tempted”. Then, last year, The Alchemist teamed up with Big Sean for their song “Together Forever”.



Abi & Alan Tour Dates:

6/24/25 – Osaka, JP – Billboard Live

6/28/25 – Tokyo, JP – Billboard Live

6/30/25 – Yokohama, JP – KT Zepp Yokohama

8/8/25 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

8/10/25 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

8/11/25 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

8/13/25 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

8/15/25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

8/17/25 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore

8/19/25 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore

8/20/25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

8/21/25 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

8/24/25 – Austin, TX – ACL Live