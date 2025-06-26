Sarah McLachlan Announces New Album Better Broken For September 2025 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2025 - 5:17 PM

According to stereogum.com, Sarah McLachlan was one of the biggest singer and songwriters of the ’90s but her legacy has been a bit overshadowed by the famously ASPCA ads that she used to do. Those things are joke magnets and McLachlan has been a good sport about the phenomenon.

Last month, the artist parodied those ads when she appeared on the Simpsons season finale, singing about Itchy and Scratchy. For a while now, McLachlan has been working to maintain that legacy, where she did a 30th anniversary tour for her album, Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, last year. And now, the singer is coming back with new music.

It has been just over a decade since McLachlan released her last studio LP, 2014’s Shine On. Later this year, the artist will end that long drought by coming back with her new full-length album, Better Broken. It is the first time since 1991 that McLachlan has made an album without her longtime producer Pierre Marchand.

Instead, she recorded the LP with Phoebe Bridgers collaborators Tony Berg and Will Maclellan. Instrumentalists on the record include ex-Prince & The Revolution guitarist Wendy Melvoin, former Bob Dylan and David Bowie drummer Matt Chamberlain, pedal steel ace Greg Leisz, and prolific session player Benny Bock.

Also, McLachlan has shared the new album’s title track. McLachlan’s voice is warm, distinct and comforting. The artist brings back her rich, textured smoothed-out alt-rock sound of the early days, with funky guitar action, booming trip-hop drums, lush and emotional arrangements. The whole is simply stunning and McLachlan still has what it takes to thrive in the world of music.

Better Broken Track List

1. Better Broken

2. Gravity

3. The Last To Go

4. Only Way Out Is Through

5. Reminds Me (feat. Katie Gavin)

6. One In A Long Line

7. Only Human

8. Long Road Home

9. Rise

10. Wilderness

11. If This Is The End