James Bay Teams Up With Sheryl Crow For Collaborative New Single “You And Me Time”

James Bay has teamed up with Sheryl Crow for a new track called “You and Me Time,” and it feels just like sunshine. The duet is part of the deluxe edition of Bay’s 2024 album, Changes All The Time, which dropped this week with a handful of new songs.

“You and Me Time” is lighthearted and sweet, built around acoustic guitar and a catchy groove that feels perfect for a weekend drive. Bay kicks off the song singing about wanting a little space from the world, just him and someone he cares about. “All I want is you and me time,” he sings.

Crow jumps in and the energy lifts even more. Her voice adds a playful, warm touch to the track and when they sing the chorus together, it just clicks. It’s fun, simple and full of heart.This is the first time Bay and Crow have worked together, but it sounds like they’ve been singing side by side for years.

In February, Jon Batiste and James Bay teamed up for a new single titled “Sunshine in the Room.” The song consists of beautiful piano melodies and soft strumming with lyrics that speak on topics of love and hope. Additionally, James Bay is just beginning his North American Tour and he will even be traveling to Canada!