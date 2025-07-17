The Pogues Announce Soft Play, Jesse Malin, Cardinals & Ted Leo As Supporting Acts For Upcoming North American Tour Dates

Today, The Pogues have announced the support acts for their upcoming USA and Canadian dates. Ted Leo will support the bill in Philadelphia, Cardinals will open in Toronto, plus Soft Play and Jesse Malin will be opening the New York City shows. This is the first tour for The Pogues on this side of the Atlantic in thirteen years, including festival stops in Boston for Seísun Festival, Chicago for Riot Fest and Ottawa for CityFolk.

While taking about the acts, Spider Stacy says: “We have some great opening acts – Ted Leo played a few shows with the Pogues back in 2007; he’s an admirable artist, full of integrity and grit and we’re really looking forward to seeing him again. Also it’s brilliant that he’s now playing IN the Gang Of Four, which is just cool as you like.”

The artist adds: “Speaking of grit, we are beyond delighted to have Jesse Malin opening our second New York show to do what Jesse has done since his spinal stroke back in ‘23 is simply heroic, a true demonstration of the power of the human spirit. Again, another must-see.”