Grian Chatten Of Fontaines D.C. Joins The Pogues For Performance Of “Streams Of Whiskey” In Dublin

According to nme.com, Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten joined The Pogues on stage to perform “Streams Of Whiskey” in Dublin on December 17. The Pogues performed a special concert at the 3Arena to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Red Roses For Me, with a special guest vocalists.

Grian Chatten singing ‘Streams Of Whiskey’ at the Pogues night tonight in Dublin 🇮🇪 🎥 Greg Fitzsimons pic.twitter.com/kzt25YertI — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) December 17, 2024

Towards the end of the main set, Chatten sang “Streams Of Whiskey” from Red Roses For Me, which was written by the late Shane MacGowan. Following the death of MacGowan last year, the current Pogues lineup consists of singer Spider Stacy with founding members Jem Finer and James Fearnley.

Vocalists stepping in for the night included Nadine Shah, Daragh Lynch from Lankum and John Francis Flynn. Fontaines D.C. drummer Tom Coll also performed as part of the live band. Chatten paid tribute to MacGowan after he died at the age 65 years old. “So long North Star,” Chatten wrote. “I will love you forever.”

Back in 2020, Fontaines D.C. shared a cover of the traditional song “I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Every Day,” which was made famous by fellow Irish band The Pogues.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister