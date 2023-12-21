The Libertines Pay Tribute To Shane MacGowan With Live Cover Of The Pogues’ “Fairy Tale Of New York”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 21st, 2023 - 2:05 PM

According to nme.com, rock band The Libertines performed a covered of The Pogues‘s song “Fairy Tale Of New York” in tribute to The Pogues‘s late frontman Shane MacGowan. The Libertines shared a video on their official Instagram page of band member Carl Barât playing “Fairy Tale Of New York” on the piano with while Pete Doherty serenades the air with his lovely voice. The caption of the video reads: “RIP Shane, this one’s for you matey x”. Two days after that post, The Libertines posted another video of the whole band performing ‘Fairy Tale Of New York” while on stage during one of their intimate shows.

MacGowan was laid to rest on December 8 after he died from pneumonia at the age 65 years old on November 30. Fans lined the streets of Dublin ahead of his funeral, which took place in Nenagh, County Tipperary, Ireland and was attended by Johnny Depp, Nick Cave, Glen Hansard and Irish President Michael D. Higgins.

