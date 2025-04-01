The Pogues Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates Marking First Trek Since Shane MacGowan’s Passing

Home News Cait Stoddard April 1st, 2025 - 3:14 PM

Today, The Pogues have announced their first U.S. and Canadian dates in thirteen years, which includes a festival stop at Boston’s Seísun Festival. The tour will include guest vocalists and musicians celebrating forty years of the album, Rum Sodomy & The Lash. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4, by clicking here.

“To celebrate the 40th anniversary of our second LP, Rum Sodomy & the Lash, a veritable Super Session of musicians, a Last Waltz if you will including the Pogues themselves, members of bands will gather to rekindle the music on the record with a new fire. We’re looking forward not just to raising a glass or two but also to raising the roof with our fans and friends, old and new, to celebrate the music we’ve made and the alliances we’ve formed over the years.” said James Fearnley, Jem Finer, and Spider Stacy.