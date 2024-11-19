The Pogues Announce First Tour Dates Since Shane MacGowan’s Passing  

Home News Will Close November 19th, 2024 - 1:34 PM

Legendary Irish folk-punk band The Pogues have announced their first tour since the passing of their iconic frontman, Shane MacGowan. The tour, set to begin in 2025, will mark a bittersweet chapter in the band’s history, as they honor the legacy of their beloved lead singer, who passed away last year at the age of 65.

MacGowan, celebrated for his raw, poetic lyrics and unforgettable voice, was the heart and soul of The Pogues. His passing sent shockwaves through the music world, leaving fans and fellow artists mourning the loss of a true original. The band’s decision to embark on this tour comes as both a tribute to MacGowan and a testament to the enduring power of their music.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that drummer Andrew Ranken will not be performing on tour with the band.

The upcoming tour will feature a mix of classic Pogues tracks and tributes to MacGowan, with guest artists expected to join the band on stage in select cities. Fans can expect an emotionally charged experience that honors MacGowan’s indelible contributions while showcasing the band’s resilience and camaraderie.

The band makes it’s return to the stage after a long year of grieving with bands like The Libertines and LCD Soundsystem both showing support and paying tribute to the late MacGowan’s passing.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, with dates spanning cities across Europe and North America. For fans of The Pogues, this promises to be a powerful celebration of Shane MacGowan’s extraordinary legacy.

The announced tour dates are as followed:

Thursday 1 May – Leeds, O2 Academy

Friday 2 May – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Saturday 3 May – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Tuesday 6 May – Glasgow, Barrowland

Wednesday 7 May – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Thursday 8 May – Newcastle, O2 City Hall