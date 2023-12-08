Nick Cave Performs “A Rainy Night in Soho” by the Pogues at Shane MacGowan’s Funeral

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 8th, 2023 - 4:11 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Pitchfork, Nick Cave performs the 1986 ballad “A Rainy Night in Soho” by the Pogues at Shane MacGowan’s funeral on Friday, November 8. Cave was joined by a complete ensemble, which included musicians skilled in playing the accordion and fiddle.

MacGowan, who sadly passed away after a prolonged illness at 65, received an overwhelming wave of homage from the music industry. Countless artists, including Billy Bragg, Tom Waits, and Bruce Springsteen, paid tribute to the departed singer-songwriter. Cave, a long-time acquaintance of MacGowan, shared his thoughts on the late musician’s generosity and remarkable musical talent in a recent edition of The Red Hand Files. At MacGowan’s funeral, Glen Hansard and Lisa O’Neill paid tribute by performing “Fairytale of New York,” the Pogues’ poignant and timeless masterpiece featuring the late Kirsty MacColl.

Nick Cave shares a statement he wrote about Shane MacGowan, “Shane was not revered just for his manifold talents but also loved for himself alone. A beautiful and damaged man, who embodied a kind of purity and innocence and generosity and spiritual intelligence unlike any other.” Meanwhile he previously shared a single titled “To Be Found” that was played at a concert in Chicago. Nick Cave’s ballad possesses an enchanting allure, adorned with a delicate piano accompaniment that exudes tranquility and redemption. His musical style is characterized by its melodic, romantic, softly melancholic, passionate, and poetic nature, complemented by a subtle acoustic undertone.





