Clipse Share New Video For Kendrick Lamar Collaboration “Chains & Whips”

According to pitchfork.com, Clipse has shared the music video for “Chains & Whips,” which is a Kendrick Lamar collaboration from the comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out. Lamar does not appear in director Gabriel Moses’ visual but Pusha T and Malice are in each scene. The song is the second Let God Sort Em Out track to get an official music video, following “So Be It.” It was one of the album’s most highly anticipated songs, as producer Pharrell Williams previewed the ditty during a Louis Vuitton runway show back in 2023.

Pusha T has also claimed in an interview with GQ, that Lamar’s feature on “Chains & Whips” led to his and Clipse’s departure from Def Jam Recordings. “They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing,” Pusha T said. “And then they wanted me to take the record off.” Clipse released Let God Sort Em Out last week and it marked Pusha T and Malice’s first album together since 2009’s Til the Casket Drops.

