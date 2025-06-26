Protester Who Interrupted Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Arrested Over 4 Months After Incident

Home News Leila DeJoui June 26th, 2025 - 10:29 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Back in February, at the Super Bowl LIX, rapper, Kendrick Lamar, and R&B singer, SZA, took the stage and performed the halftime show. Super Bowl LIX was played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with the Philadelphia Eagles winning against the Kansas City Chiefs. During the halftime performance, one of the dancers onstage pulled out a flag which showed the words “SUDAN” and “GAZA” boldly on the flag. According to an article by Stereogum, the flag is a statement of solidarity with the oppressed groups and protests against the genocidal war efforts. The protester was chased off of the stage and ran around the field. While the protester was running, they were showing the flag before getting tackled by security guards.

The protester was then “banned for life” by the NFL while they were trying to figure out if they were able to charge the protester with a crime. However, since the protester was technically exercising their first amendment rights. Though the police decided to go ahead and arrest the protester. The protester, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, is a resident of New Orleans. Nantambu has been charged for resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly. Nantambu had been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center after surrendering himself through his attorney. The Louisiana State Police released a statement regarding the situation. The statement says the following:

“On February 9, 2025, New Orleans hosted Super Bowl LIX in the Caesars Superdome. Soon after, Troop NOLA Troopers began investigating a disturbance that occurred during the Super Bowl halftime show. The investigation led to the arrest of 41-year-old Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu of New Orleans. The preliminary investigation revealed that during the halftime performance, a performer deviated from his assigned role, retrieved a Sudanese flag bearing the message ‘Sudan and Free Gaza,’ and disrupted the halftime show by running across the field with the flag. Security and law enforcement personnel on site quickly recognized the unauthorized action and apprehended the performer after he refused to comply with their commands to stop. Through investigative means, Troopers identified the performer as Nantambu and confirmed he was hired as an extra performer during the halftime show. In coordination with the National Football League, Troopers learned that Nantambu had permission to be on the field during the performance, but did not have permission to demonstrate as he did. An arrest warrant was subsequently obtained through the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. On June 26, 2025, Nantambu surrendered himself through coordination with his attorney and was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for Resisting an Officer and Disturbing the Peace by Interruption of a Lawful Assembly.”