Clipse & Pharrell Williams Preview Kendrick Lamar Feature On “Chains & Whips” During Paris Fashion Week Event

Dynamic duo, Clipse, is back for their first studio album in over fifteen years. The team of brothers Pusha T and Malice are not just trodding out another album cycle but instead have a star studded team behind them. A new leak confirms Kendrick Lamar will feature on the song “Chains and Whips” and like much of Pusha T’s recent output the album boasts Pharell Williams production credits throughout.

The singles which have already been released are nothing short of explosive. “Ace Trumpets” received immediate critical acclaim as it saw Clipse back in rare form, the second single “So Be It” made headlines for firing seemingly unprovoked shots at Travis Scott. Pusha T has never been known to shy away from controversy so this shouldn’t come as a surprise but the duo’s beef with the Houston native does seem somewhat opaque.

Pusha T has also been quick to speak on the deterioration of his relationship with Def Jam Records which comes primarily because they had opposition to releasing a song with a Kendrick Lamar feature while Drake is in the midst of suing the label over Kendrick’s infamous comments last year. It is with all of this context that we are graced with “Chains and Whips” , the Clipse/Lamar crossover of the century.

According to Stereogum.com, this song was initially premiered on the roof of Louis Vuitton’s headquarters during Paris Fashion Week. The event was DJ’d by Louis Vuitton’s head menswear designer Pharell, whose production appears throughout the record.

See the snippet of the “Chains and Whips” here: