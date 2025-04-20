Kendrick Lamar Live Debuts “Wacced Out Murals,” “Reincarnated,” “Dodger Blue” & More During Opening Show In Minneapolis

Home News Juliet Paiz April 20th, 2025 - 10:21 PM

Photo: Sharon Alagna

According to Stereogum, Kendrick Lamar opened his GNX tour in Minneapolis last night, and fans received something amazing. For the first time ever, he performed new tracks including “Wacced Out Murals,” “Reincarnated,” “Dodger Blue” and “Palo Santo.” The crowd was enchanted the moment he stepped on the same

The whole show was personal and memorable, it was as if Kendrick was letting everyone in on something he’s been holding close to him. There weren’t any flashy moments or big surprises, just him, the music and the fans. That was more than enough and all they needed in the moment. When “Dodger Blue” dropped, the place boomed with excitement.

It didn’t appear to be a fake polished routine but more like a room full of people watching an artist speak his truth. Kendrick seemed present, grounded and fully in his zone. Minneapolis got the first look at what GNX sounds like live, and if this is just the beginning, the rest of the tour is going to have a lot more in store for fans.

Not to mention, earlier this month Kendrick Lamar and SZA collaborated on a new video for “Luther.” For seven consecutive weeks, it had been number 1 on Billboard’s top 100. Additionally, in March, Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show allegedly received 125 FCC complaints, with some mentioning Drake. Concerns included inappropriate lyrics and choreography.