Clipse Leaves Def Jam Records After The Label Requested He Removes Kendrick Lamar’s Verse on “Chains & Whips”

Home News Michelle Grisales June 2nd, 2025 - 10:55 PM

Photo credit: Richard Saethang

Consequence reported rap duo Clipse is preparing to release their first album in over a decade, Let God Sort Em Out, but the long-awaited comeback almost didn’t happen as planned. Originally set to release through Def Jam, the group which is made up of brothers Pusha T and No Malice, walked away from the label after executives reportedly took issue with a Kendrick Lamar verse.

In a recent interview with GQ, Pusha T explained the conflict began over the track “Chains & Whips,” which features Lamar and was the first song recorded for the new project. According to Pusha, Universal Music Group — Def Jam’s parent company — objected to the collaboration, citing the ongoing legal and competitive tensions between UMG and Drake. Both Pusha T and Kendrick have long been considered rivals of the Canadian rapper, adding fuel to the label’s concerns.

“They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing,” he said. The label then escalated the situation. “And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there was like, ‘We’ll just drop the Clipse.’”

Rather than comply, the duo left. “But that can’t work because I’m still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go…” Push recalled. The group ultimately secured a new deal with Roc Nation, bringing their upcoming album and more music with them.

Speaking on the new partnership, Pusha expressed confidence, “I think that that synergy, just in a rap sense, is going to speak volumes.” Though he avoided confirming a JAY-Z feature, the connection to Roc Nation has fans speculating.