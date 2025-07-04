Liam & Noel Gallagher Reunite Oasis For First Show In 16 Years

Home News Steven Taylor July 4th, 2025 - 5:26 PM

The iconic Britpop band Oasis had its 18 year run marred by constant butting of heads between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. The tensions lead to the band slowly falling apart in 2009 and the brothers have gone back and fourth since, and despite massive demand for a reunion they never could seem to bury their differences, and often times expressing an explicit desire not to. Late last year, though, fans finally received the news they’d been hoping for: Oasis was back and set to tour. Given the long history between the brothers and band as a whole, one wouldn’t be remiss for doubting if the group could really stick together after all the years to perform. After all, drummer Zak Starkey was notably absent from this return and the group’s manager shot down any hopes of new albums. But as Stereogum reports, fans did in fact get a chance to see the band’s first ever performance in 16 years.

The show, set at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, UK, featured a wide assortment of songs from across the band’s history, including touting many tracks not played since 2006 or even further before. The highly demanded show is, of course, set to be one of many not only across the UK, but also the Americas. If the band will last to these future shows or if differences will split them back up is up in the air, but tickets to the tour were so widely demanded that resales had to be cancelled due to extreme amounts of scams and an investigation into Ticketmaster occurred. Needless to say, there is an immense demand from fans to see this classic band’s near-decade overdue return.

In a controversy unrelated to brotherly bickering, Liam Gallagher was in hot water just the other day over using a racial slur in a now-deleted tweet.

The tracks from the show are as follows:

“Hello”

“Acquiesce”

“Morning Glory”

“Some Might Say”

“Bring It On Down”

“Cigarettes & Alcohol”

“Fade Away”

“Supersonic”

“Roll With It”

“Talk Tonight”

“Half The World Away”

“Little By Little”

“D’You Know What I Mean?”

“Stand By Me”

“Cast No Shadow”

“Slide Away”

“Whatever”

“Live Forever”

“Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”

“The Masterplan”

“Don’t Look Back In Anger”

“Wonderwall”

“Champagne Supernova”