“Get Over It” Noel Gallagher Says To Those Asking For Oasis Reunion

Anya Kennelly May 25th, 2023 - 8:20 PM

According to the Brooklyn Vegan, Noel Gallagher is thoroughly disinterested in comments about getting the famous Oasis back together. Especially Matty Healy, The 1975’s lead singer, has been vocal about his desire for a reunion, even going so far as to deliver somewhat taunting comments to the band. Gallagher gave Healy a bit of grief but ultimately responded by giving the harsh message that he does not want to live in the past and is focusing on his new music and band, High Flying Birds. The band actually has a new album set to release soon and is set to return to LA on June 9 for a stop of their summer tour.

Gallagher believes that as a band, Oasis has fulfilled everything it wanted and set out to do. Therefore there is no reason to bring it back. So even if people wish for it because it was before their time, they should “get over it” just as he has gotten over missing Sex Pistols. Gallagher does not hold back on his opinions and revealed that he is also not a fan of AI music claiming it to be “embarrassing” and believes it to be a downfall to music, something that the record labels will use to avoid hiring songwriters. Gallagher has taken on the general attitude that life is too short and is focusing on the future in his career and his life. He does not want to waste time lingering on what has been done and said in the past.