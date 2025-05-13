Oasis’ Manager Confirms The Band Isn’t Making a New Album

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 13th, 2025 - 3:02 PM

Legendary rock band Oasis is set to embark on their reunion tour this year, but according to the band’s manager, Alex McKinlay, a new album will not be coming out along with the start of the tour. The unfortunate news was stated in a Music Week interview with McKinlay. Despite there being some teasing on the release of new music, the Gallagher brothers do not have any plans to release new material.

“This is very much the last time around, as Noel’s made clear in the press,” McKinlay said. “It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to. But no, there’s no plan for any new music,” stated McKinlay, according to Consequence.

While McKinlay understands that many fans would have loved the beloved rock band to release an album, he is more than we enough satisfied knowing that the kickoff of the tour is being reciprocated in the brothers’ native country and overseas.

“We’d obviously been planning it for a while and the moment when it went live was a little bit of a step into the unknown in terms of how big the reaction would be,” McKinlay said. “When it all hit home, it was just phenomenal. The reaction was very much one of, ‘Finally, some good news after all the nonsense that’s been going on in the world.’”

McKinaly was completely correct on the “outsized demand” for the band’s performance as UK ticket sales were insane, causing the Competition and Markets Authority to have to launch an investigation into Ticketmaster on the process and handling of “breached consumer protection laws, stated Consequence.

Oasis 2025 Tour Dates:

07/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/05 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/11 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/12 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/16 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/19 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/20 – Manchester, UK @ Heaton Park

07/25 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/26 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/30 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/02 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/03 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/12 – Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

08/16 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

08/17 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

08/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/31 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

09/12 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/13 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

09/27 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

09/28 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

10/21 – Seoul, SK @ Goyang Stadium

10/25 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

10/26 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

10/31 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

11/01 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

11/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium

11/07 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium

11/08 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium

11/15 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/19 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional

11/22 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estádio Morumbis

11/23 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Estádio Morumbis











