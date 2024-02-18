Liam Gallagher Said Noel Turned Down Oasis Reunion For Upcoming Definitely Maybe Tour

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 18th, 2024 - 1:22 PM

Liam Gallagher, lead vocalist of rock band Oasis, said Noel turned down his request for reuniting for Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour this year.

This was not the first time Liam Gallagher claimed that Noel turned down the opportunity to reform. Since the band’s split in 2009, the brothers have publicly exchanged barbs while continuously being asked about a reunion.

In light of the 30th anniversary of ‘Definitely Maybe’, Noel Gallagher confirmed in April that the Oasis reunion will not be happening any time soon but did confirm a reissue of the record to celebrate the 30th anniversary.

Liam Gallagher confirmed earlier in the year that “he was looking to play their iconic debut in full,” which includes tracks such as Live Forever, Supersonic, Cigarettes & Alcohol.

In an interview with MOJO, the artist said “Noel? He ain’t fucking doing it.” And that his brother turned down the opportunity to put aside their differences for the anniversary tour.

“We put an offer on the table for an Oasis thing – because we got offered it – and he said no. It was a big tour, a lot of money. He turned it down. I get it, he’s got a divorce going down. I’ll do the ‘Definitely Maybe’ thing and have a nice time without him,” said Liam.

Liam will begin his solo tour in Sheffield on June 2, followed by a night in Cardiff, three nights in London, three nights in Manchester, two nights in Glasgow and a final two nights in Dublin.

In 2024, Liam Gallagher focused on working with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire on their collaborative album which will be out March 1.

Source: https://www.nme.com/news/music/liam-gallagher-says-he-asked-noel-to-reunite-oasis-for-definitely-maybe-tour-but-he-turned-it-down-3588674