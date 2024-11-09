Oasis Fans Lost Average Of $450 Each On Fraudulent Tickets To Reunion Tour

Home News Cristian Garcia November 9th, 2024 - 7:29 PM

In a recent article from NME, Oasis fans have fell victim to ticket scams form their upcoming reunion tour, having lost $450 each on average. Tickets for the UK dates first went on sale in August, with 1.4 million up for grabs. They promptly sold out after 10 million fans from 158 countries joined the queue.

In the same article, it has now been reported that Lloyds Bank have documented a “landslide” of scams surrounding Oasis’ highly awaited return to the stage with “hundreds” of fans defrauded while attempting to buy tickets. The banking group’s internal data showed that 90% of the ticket scam cases started with fake adverts on social media, with demographics data showing that those between ages of 35 and 44 are among the most likely to be targeted, making up 31% of all cases. The data relates to the period between August 27, when Oasis confirmed their reunion to September 25. During that period, Oasis fans made up 70% of all reported concert ticket scams, with Lloyds speculating that percentage to be higher as of recent.

The band’s promoters, Live Nation and SJM have now cancelled all tickets sold via secondary ticketing sites, All invalidated tickets will be made available again through Ticketmaster, at face value.

In response to the fraudulent ticket sales, Oasis responded with a statement which read: “Oasis leave decision on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness of dynamic pricing was going to be used.”

The band later confirmed that a dynamic pricing structure would not be applied to their North American reunion tour dates.