Former Oasis Drummer Zak Starkey is “Gutted” he Won’t Take Part in Oasis’ Reunion

Despite all the pomp and circumstance around the reunion of Liam and Noah Gallagher of the band Oasis there is one notable member who will not be joining the lineup for this massive cultural event. Drummer Zak Starkey confirmed to Loudwire this week that he was not invited to perform in the world tour in any capacity.

The drummer was a member of the band for their latter years from 2004 to 2008, he was the second drummer for the band although it seems that Joey Waronker will be filling in on drums for the upcoming tour. Waronker is an acclaimed session musician in his own right, having performed on tracks for Beck, REM and Eliott Smith.

Starkey was allegedly unaware of being replaced and had to text the band’s core members to figure out what was up after he caught wind of the potential reunion of the classic 90s alt rock act. In spite of this, it seems that Starkey isn’t taking the whole debacle too personally as he stated to the BBC “You know, if you get a new drummer, you get comfortable, don’t you? You get comfortable with new musicians and I think that’s what’s happened and I’m alright with that.”

In spite of this generally amorous attitude he also says he is ‘gutted’ which is understandable as his being snubbed means he will not be participating in the most anticipated live music event of this year. Fans will remember that tickets to these reunion shows sold out within minutes of being put on sale and have been reselling for exorbitant prices.

Zak Starkey is having a particularly turbulent year as he was publicly fired, rehired and fired again from his role in The Who all within the last month. One has to wonder if he harbors any resentment against Joey Waronker as Waronker also played drums for The Who on their 2019 comeback album. Luckily, Starkey is finding ways to keep himself busy as his new band Mantra of the Cosmos is reportedly set to release a single in early June.