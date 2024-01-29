Chance The Rapper Shares New Track “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2024 - 2:10 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to stereogum.com, this past year, Chance The Rapper performed a handful of shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his breakout mixtape Acid Rap but the artist did not release Star Line Gallery, which is the new project that Chance has been working on for a while.

As a matter of fact, the rapper has not released a full-length album since The Big Day, but Chance has dropped a few tracks in the last couple of years and now, the artist has shared his new song “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle).” As a whole, the tune is great because Chance shows how he is still capable of creating hip hop music.

