Chance The Rapper Gives Praises to Super Bowl Protestor, Shouts out Sudan and Gaza

Home News Michelle Grisales February 17th, 2025 - 9:14 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

NME reported that Chance The Rapper has expressed his admiration for the dancer who raised a Palestinian flag during the Super Bowl. During Kendrick Lamar’s groundbreaking performance at this year’s annual National Football League (NFL) championship game, the rapper was joined by a cast of 400 dancers and models. Near the end of the performance on February 9, one dancer unveiled a Palestinian flag with the words “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on it. He then jumped off the stage and ran across the field, waving the flag.

The unidentified man was quickly pursued by security, tackled to the ground, and escorted off the field. It was reported that he would not face any charges for the stunt, but he was banned for life from attending any NFL games.

While appearing on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off with hosts Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith, Chance The Rapper shared his thoughts on the Super Bowl. “I thought it was amazing,” he said (via Complex). “First off, it was the first time a rapper headlined the Super Bowl, and that was long overdue. But I believe it was an incredibly impactful performance. It was a great moment to witness and hear what’s culturally significant right now.”

He then praised the protestor, “And one of the most powerful things I saw was that it was a protest moment, a moment for us to witness what’s happening in the world. So shout-out to Sudan, shout-out to Gaza, shout-out to Goma, and to all the people suffering around the globe. It was a chance for the world—and, you know, even the President of the United States—to see what’s going on out there.”

The Super Bowl protester was later identified as Zül-Qarnain Nantambu. In an interview with Al Jazeera, he was asked if he would still have gone through with his protest knowing he would be banned.

“The risk of a ban? I was more worried I’d be shot by a Secret Service agent,” he said. “I can watch a football game on TV if I want to, sir.”

Nantambu explained that his Muslim faith compelled him to act. “As a practicing Muslim, our Prophet Mohammad teaches us that if you see injustice or are aware of wrongdoing, you must take action,” Nantambu said. “I had a chance to raise awareness on a large scale and speak out against what’s wrong, especially when it comes to our Muslim brothers and sisters. Because in Islam, we’re spiritually connected, and as humans, we’re united in empathy for one another.”

In other news, Chance is expected to feature on CocoRosie’s new album, Little Death Wishes, set to release March 28th.