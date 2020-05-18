Ludacris Debuts New Songs With Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper During Verzuz Battle with Nelly

Home News Aaron Grech May 18th, 2020 - 11:43 PM

The Verzuz Battles on Instagram Live have held a number of prominent face offs including DJ Premier vs. RZA, Jill Scott vs Erykah Badu, Babyface vs Teddy Riley, Swizz Beatz vs Timbaland, T-Pain vs Lil John, French Montana vs. Tory Lanez. The latest edition of the streaming event held a face off between 2000s hip hop icons Ludacris and Nelly, where Ludacris unveiled some unreleased material featuring Lil Wayne and Nelly.

Verzuz Battles are essentially online face-offs where two different vocalist, musicians, songwriters and music producers, show off some of their most iconic hits against one another.

During the face off the two put their most iconic hits side-by-side with “Yeah!” going against “Grillz,” and “Stand Up” going against “Air Force Ones.” When Nelly faced technical difficulties Ludacris played a song called “Silence of the Lambs” allegedly produced by Timbaland, and featuring Lil Wayne.

He also premiered another song, which does not have a title as of press time but features an appearance from Chance The Rapper. The track features a more melodic instrumental, with a nice soothing rap delivery from Ludacris and vocal performance from Chance The Rapper.

During the event he stated that he may have an entire project with Timbaland that has yet to be released. It also featured a previously unreleased version of his song “Money Maker” with a guest appearance from Nelly.

Both artists were originally scheduled to perform at Lovers & Friends this month, however the event has been cancelled due to COVID-19.