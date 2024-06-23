Chance The Rapper Shares Powerful New Single & Video “Stars Out”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 23rd, 2024 - 5:13 PM

Chance the Rapper has released a new single titled “Stars Out,” including a music video. The song is a part of Chance the Rapper’s current project Star Line Gallery. With unreleased songs still awaiting to be shared and singles released so far including, “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle),” and many others, the Star Line Gallery project has held immense potential. The home video artistic style that is unique to the project, is carried into the new song “Stars Out.”

The video features the same home as the previous music videos in the Star Line Gallery lineup. The movement around this mansion creates an atmosphere that is intimate and vintage. The home is in Chicago, Il, but feels more Californian and summer-esque. The color grading and the personal camerawork makes this video feel like a summer-time classic.

Additionally, the song itself enhances that feeling. This ability to create consistency, whilst flaunting creativity, by creating fresh new hits in the same home front shows Chance the Rapper’s innate ability to create meaning. The powerful political statements laced into these amazing lyrical spectacles are consistently present in this entire project. “Stars Out” is a perfect example of this new aesthetic and unique sound that is still so authentically Chance the Rapper.

