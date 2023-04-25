Chance the Rapper Announces Acid Rap 10 Year Anniversary Show

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2023 - 4:03 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Today Chance the Rapper kicks off the festivities to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his record-breaking, Billboard-charting mixtape Acid Rap. Over the next few months, Chance will honor the project through a series of live events, pop-ups, merch drops and special music releases.

Also the rapper announced his return to Chicago’s United Center where he will headline an Acid Rap Ten Year Anniversary Show on August 19, which marks Chance’s first performance at the venue since 2019. The show will also feature rapper and record producer Saba as the supporting act.

Chance forever changed music history with his landmark mixtape Acid Rap and 10 years later the album remains the face of independent hip hop. To celebrate Acid Rap‘s 10th anniversary, “Juice” is the single that first introduced fans to Chance and Acid Rap.The song is finally reverted to its original glory and format, which is available worldwide for the first time ever across streaming services this Sunday.

Upon its original April 30, 2013 release, Acid Rap was heralded as “Best New Music” by Pitchfork and Rolling Stone called it one of the “Best Mixtapes of 2013.” Across fourteen dynamic tracks, Chance‘s lyrical prowess shines bright as he spits heavyweight bars over psychedelic, soulful, juke-filled beats, encapsulating the sound and feel of Chicago.

Acid Rap also featured top Chicago-based and national artists including Vic Mensa, Childish Gambino, Twista, Action Bronson, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ab-Soul and Noname. In 2019, Acid Rap catapulted to #5 on the Billboard Hot 200, cementing Chance’s role as a voice of a generation.

This year is an exciting year for Chance as he prepares to release his next body of work, Star Line Gallery. The project sees the rapper intertwine the worlds of art, music and cinematography through a series of interdisciplinary works in collaboration with fine artists from The Continent and The Diaspora. The resulting pieces redefine the notion of ‘album art’ and are compelling conversations and meditations on Black life.

Acid Rap Tracklist

“Good Ass Intro” (featuring BJ the Chicago Kid) “Pusha Man” (featuring Nate Fox) “Paranoia” (featuring Lili K. and Nosaj Thing) “Cocoa Butter Kisses” (featuring Vic Mensa and Twista) “Juice” “Lost” (featuring Noname) “Everybody’s Something” (featuring Saba and BJ the Chicago Kid) “Interlude (That’s Love)” “Favorite Song” (featuring Childish Gambino) “NaNa” (featuring Action Bronson) “Smoke Again” (featuring Ab-Soul) “Acid Rain” “Chain Smoker” “Everything’s Good (Good Ass Outro)”

