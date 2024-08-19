Chance The Rapper Teams Up With Joey Purp For New Single & Video “Bad Boys 2”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2024 - 1:15 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to stereogum.com, Chance The Rapper has not released an album since the 2019 catastrophe The Big Day but the artist has been dropping a stream of one-off singles for a long time now. Earlier this year, the artist released the track “I Will Be Your (Black Star Line Freestyle)” and since then, Chance The Rapper has released the singles “Buried Alive,” “Stars Out” and “Together.” And now, the artist has released the tune “Bad Boys 2.”

On the composition, Chance The Rapper joins forces with Joey Purp and the duo have collaborated a bunch of times over the years. Purp came back last year with his Heavy Heart, Vol. 1 mixtape and this song is great by how both artists are able to create musical bars that blend in with the catchy musical beat. The chemistry between Chance The Rapper and Purp is fabulous and surely people will be blown away by the duo’s magical and musical talents. Also, the music video is wonderful because each scene shows Chance The Rapper and Purp performing “Bad Boys 2” while cruising the streets outside a beautiful city.

