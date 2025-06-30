Rezz Announces New Album As The Pendulum Swings For September 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Prophecy”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2025 - 6:11 PM

Today, Canadian producer and DJ Rezz has announced her forthcoming fifth studio album, As The Pendulum Swings, which is set to arrive on September 12. Building off the recent singles, “Contorted” and “Telepathy,” the announcement comes with a new single,”Prophecy” that is out now through HypnoVizion.

Brimming with shadowy grandeur, “Prophecy” signals a bold evolution in Rezz’s artistry as the opener to her impending full-length album. The track is an entrancing whirlwind of tech-driven melodies and industrial bass lines, capturing the matured nuance and intricate sound design imbued throughout the new project. Mechanical yet deeply cinematic, it reveals a sharpened edge to Rezz’s signature sound, one that thrives in tension, contrast and restraint.

“‘Prophecy’ is the intro track to my album and best describes the direction that I am going and will continue to go. This track pulls from my greatest influences, alongside my own signature sounds and puts it all into one place. Really proud of how this turned out. I feel that this showcases a matured version of my music while still keeping a core vibe that will feel familiar to my audience.” said Rezz.

As The Pendulum Swings is the latest sonic concept from Rezz. In recent years, she has delivered projects uniquely bound by a cohesive sound like 2023’s goth-themed IT’S NOT A PHASE EP and 2024’s heavy bass full-length CAN YOU SEE ME?. Drawing on elements of French electro and dark techno, the upcoming album is an extension of Rezz’s craftsmanship and the ideology that drives her audio-visual artistry. As The Pendulum Swings marks a new era for Rezz, one defined by a self-assured vision and inspired by her hypnotic signature through a matured lens.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi