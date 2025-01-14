Elements Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Sofi Tukker, deadmau5, Illenium & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 14th, 2025 - 2:24 PM

Today, Elements Music & Arts Festival has revealed the phase one lineup for its 2025 edition that will returning to Long Pond, Pennsylvania from August 8-10. More than just a festival, Elements is a boundless arena of creativity, connection and adventure where music, art, camping and community seamlessly merge. For tickets and information, click here.

Featuring some of the most noteworthy names in dance music, headliners for the 2025 edition include celebrated chart-topping superstar Illenium, electronic musician deadmau5, electronic visionary Rezz, Deadbeats label heads Zeds Dead, high priestess of hard techno Sara Landry and energetic performance duo Sofi Tukke.

The stacked billing expands with the darker sonics of forward thinking producer Liquid Stranger, the return of legendary house act Claude VonStroke, trip-hop pioneer Tipper, UK drum & bass flag bearers Chase & Status and the larger than life DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal.

House and techno enthusiasts can look forward to performances from in demand collaborator Wax Motif, Dutch sensation Mau P, techno powerhouse Eli Brown, esteemed house production duo SIDEPIECE, piano-house icon LP Giobbi, techno new school selector Layton Giordani and fast riser Max Styler.

Hard hitting sonics will also prevail with acts like rock-influenced dance pioneers Sullivan King B2B Kayzo, meteoric electronic acts Levity and Tape B, who will play individual sets in addition to a B2B, drum & bass producer Reaper, rising Toronto bass DJ and producer Canabliss will be performing as well.

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin