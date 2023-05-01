Lightning In A Bottle Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Rezz, Sofi Tukker, and Zhu

Home News Jaden Johnson May 1st, 2023 - 5:47 PM

Electronic music festival, Lightning In a Bottle, plans to celebrate their upcoming 20th year anniversary on May 24th-29th at Buena Vista Lake, CA. Breaking up the performances between three stages, Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie, this festival will house the performances of electronic music’s most beloved faces. Headlining the Lightning stage will be Sofi Tukker, Rezz, and Zhu while also highlighting the alternative R&B performers such as 070 Shake and Sampa the Great.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Grammy nominated musical Duo, Sofi Tukker, will be hitting the Lightning stage to deliver their blend of House and EDM for this 5-day festival experience. Coming off their 2nd studio album, Wet Tennis, a high-energy sonic encapsulation of a good time, is perfect for this festival’s rumbling, crowd pumping line up. Joined by fellow headlining acts such as electronic producer Zhu, and Canadian DJ, Rezz, who most recently announced her forthcoming EP, It’s Not A Phase.

Delving into the sounds of Electronic R&B, artists such as Rochelle Jordan, most popularly known for her viral hits “Low Key” and “Follow Me”, and Good Music protégé, 070 Shake. The Thunder stage sets to be a deeper exploration into the diverse sounds of electronic and dance, such as 90s rave duo, Prospa, and drum and bass pioneers like LTJ Bukem and MC Armanni. Even giving highlights to Jersey club sounds from Newark-born dance artist, UNIIQU3.

The Woogie stage will be the festival’s serving of international talents from Afro House star, Layla Benitez, to Berlin-based producer Ben Böhmer. The stage will also contain the sounds of UK house from talent like Australia’s, Logic1000, and the afrobeat flavors of West African DJ, AMÉMÉ.

LIB will not only be a diverse display of electronic music, but also an interactive experience for festival-goers. Interactive yoga and movement classes taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, along with other workshops and classes throughout the 5 days.