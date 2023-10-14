Deadmau5 + Rezz Release Pulsing New Single ‘Infraliminal’

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 14th, 2023 - 12:58 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

The musical artists Deadmau5 and Rezz have been added to the list of exciting collabs for this year. Their brand new single is titled “Infraliminal.” Deadmau5 is also known as Joel Thomas Zimmerman. He is known for mainly producing progressive house and electro-house music. He is known to use the alias Testpilot when producing.

The artist Rezz, a Canadian DJ and record producer, is also known as Isabelle Rezazadeh. She is known for her 2015 debut EP Insurrection. The single is sure to please Deadmau5 and Rezz’s fans since both artists excel in the EDM genre.

A press release states, “As leaders in the electronic music genre, Deadmau5, and REZZ have never been shy about their respect for one another.” Thankfully, both artists were finally able to make a song together.