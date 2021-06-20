Summer Camp Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Ween, Three 6 Mafia and Rezz

Home News Krista Marple June 20th, 2021 - 9:05 PM

Summer Camp Music Festival has announced the dates for their 2021 show that is currently set to take place this summer. The three-day festival will take place on August 20-22 at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois. Along with the dates being confirmed, the entire lineup for the festival has also been shared.

Big name artists such as Billy Strings, Three 6 Mafia, Ween, GRiZ, Rezz and more are listed as headliners for the festivals. To follow, Lettuce, Houndmouth, Manic Focus, Twiddle and many more are also featured on the lineup for the three-day event.

Three-day general admission passes for Summer Camp Music Festival, which includes admission for each day as well as camping for each night are listed at $230 plus fees. Single day tickets as well as VIP packages, Pre-Party Passes, and more are available for purchase as well.

Since the beginning of Summer Camp Music Festival in 2001, Three Sisters Park has hosted a variety of bands and performers and have housed thousands of fans over the years. The first year of the festival only featured 15 bands spread between two stages. Since then, the festival has grown tremendously. The festival is currently listed as the biggest event that takes place in the Midwest during Memorial Day weekend each year.

Memorial Day weekend in 2019 was the last time the festival was able to take place due to the coronavirus outbreak. That year’s lineup featured artists like Black Star, Rebelution, Toots and the Maytals and more.