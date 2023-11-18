Nghtmre & Rezz Release Anticipated Single ‘All Night’ Featuring DeathbyRomy

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 18th, 2023 - 6:35 PM

Nghtmre and Rezz released their collaboration for single “All Night” featuring DeathbyRomy which is out now via Gud Vibrations & HypnoVizion. “All Night” is an unconventional masterpiece that seamlessly blends the unique styles of each artist, pushing their creative boundaries as they join forces. This mesmerizing track takes listeners on a suspenseful journey, with DeathbyRomy’s captivating vocals weaving a chilling and disorienting narrative, accompanied by haunting melodies and distorted bass lines filled with unsettling tones and poetic lyrics, “All Night” is guaranteed to send shivers down your spine. Meanwhile, Nghtmre previously participated in the Bonnaroo and Music Arts Festival.

Nghtmre shares about this single, “ I originally started writing this idea as part of the DRMVRSE live show. I don’t often make mid-tempo style dance tunes but I was really inspired by Rezz’s style and felt it created a really unique switch-up for the audience during the show. The first drop went over so well in my sets, I felt I had to release it. I eventually got the incredible vocal idea from Romy and sent the rough idea to Rezz as a collab idea. She loved it and immediately took the track to another level with the second drop and finalized the arrangement. Together, we dialed in all the final details and everything came together perfectly in the end. So stoked to share this one with the world!”

Rezz also shares, “ Nghtmre sent over the early demo track and I immediately was intrigued. I hopped on it ASAP and we finished the track together. Romy snapped on the vocals and I think this is a really awesome song.” DeathbyRomy adds in, “When I was writing ‘All Night’, I was painting the fever dream that is “the nightclub.” The tripped out feeling of making eye contact with yourself in the mirror when you drop the masked smile and realize you’re too drunk. The glimmer of the night suddenly shattered and all the noise and lights becoming too much. The DJs suddenly playing something equally familiar and terrifying, and you think you’re gonna be sick. This song is just a peek into one of the strange trips/nightmares many of us have found ourselves in, but ‘All Night’ is sexy and terrifying all at once.”





