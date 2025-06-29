The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Machina 25th Anniversary Reissue For August 2025 Release

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 29th, 2025 - 2:18 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced that they will re-release their 2000 albums, Machina/The Machines of God and Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music, on August 22, 2025. This new version lets fans hear the music as the band originally wanted it to sound with improved mixing and mastering. Fans visiting Billy Corgan’s Madame Zuzu’s Tea Shop can get a special vinyl box set featuring 80 songs—48 from MACHINA plus an additional 32 demo tracks, outtakes, and live performances. This collection is only available at the shop for preorder.

Alongside the limited edition, a 16-song re-release of Machina/The Machines of God is coming out on vinyl. Pre-orders started on June 27. UMe is working on several remastered versions for its 25th anniversary: a standard black vinyl version and a special color one in corona red/black, as well as CD and digital formats.

Billy Corgan expressed his excitement about making this dream come true after 25 years. The band is preparing for a world tour in 2025, and Corgan will also have a solo tour with The Machines of God. Releasing these albums is an important moment that celebrates their career and dedication to music.

The Smashing Pumpkins have been changing music and culture since they started in 1988. They’ve sold over 30 million albums and won many awards, including two GRAMMYs. Albums like Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness are still famous today for their influence. Their recent releases—2023’s ATUM and a new album released in 2024 called Aghori Mhori Mei—show that they’re always growing while staying true to their distinct style.

The band is getting ready for their next tour starting on July 27 in Bulgaria. Fans can look forward to exciting live shows featuring many of the band’s songs and creative energy. Meanwhile, Corgan’s solo project is finishing up its current tour with upcoming concerts in Milwaukee and Minneapolis. The Smashing Pumpkins continue to impress fans around the world as leaders in alternative music.