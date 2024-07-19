The Smashing Pumpkins Announces New Album Aghori Mhori Mei for August 2024 Release

Home News Madeline Chaffer July 19th, 2024 - 3:44 PM

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced that their new album, Aghori Mhori Mei, will officially be released on August 2nd! This will be the band’s 13th album so far.

According to consequence.net, the band’s frontman Billy Corgan shared his creative process behind the new album in a recent statement. Corgan says, “In the writing of this new album I became intrigued with the well-worn axiom, ‘you can’t go home again.’ Which I have found personally to be true in form but thought well, what if we tried anyway? Not so much in looking backwards with sentimentality but rather as a means to move forward; to see if in the balance of success and failure that our ways of making music circa 1990-1996 would still inspire something revelatory.”

The album announcement comes ahead of the Smashing Pumpkins’ upcoming summer tour, where they will be playing their own headlining shows as well as supporting Green Day on their tour supporting their latest album, Saviors.

Fans can most likely expect the band to play songs from across their discography, including from their most recent project, ATUM. They recently live debuted three songs off of the “Rock Opera In Three Acts,” which means that anything from the band’s long discography is on the table for these upcoming shows.

With this new album on the way, and a summer packed with electrifying shows across North American, fans of the Smashing Pumpkins certainly have a lot to look forward to!

Aghori Mhori Mei Track List:

01. Edin

02. Pentagrams

03. Sighommi

04. Pentecost

05. War Dreams Of Itself

06. Who Goes There

07. 999

08. Goeth The Fall

09. Sicarus

10. Murnau

