Deftones’ Chino Moreno Join The Smashing Pumpkins Onstage For Performance Of “Jellybelly” In Portland

According to brooklynvegan.com, The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on tour with Green Day and they brought a surprise during their set on September,25, at Portland, OR’s Providence Park. The band brought out Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno to sing guest lead vocals on Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness song, “Jellybelly.”

The song has a mix of heavy riff and airy guitar playing, is a clear predecessor to Deftones’ own music and based on the footage, Moreno sounded amazing while singing out the lyrics, just like he did when he joined The Smashing Pumpkins in New Jersey for two songs in 2018.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat