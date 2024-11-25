The Smashing Pumpkins Push New Single “Who Goes There”

Home News Skylar Jameson November 25th, 2024 - 1:42 PM

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried

Today, the iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins is pushing their new single titled “Who Goes There.” “Who Goes There” is the second single off The Smashing Pumpkin’s 13th studio album Aghori Mhori Mei, which was released earlier this year on August 2nd.

The press release describes “Who Goes There” perfectly as a “sonic rollercoaster.” Billy Corgan’s signature vocals mixed with beautiful guitars and keys take the listener for a ride as the track switches moods and levels of intensity.

Listen to “Who Goes There” now!



“Who Goes There” follows the success of the lead single from Aghori Mhori Mei, “Sighommi”, which reached the #5 spot on Billboard’s Hard Hot Rock Songs chart. “Sighommi” was also the most-added track across alternative and rock radio during the first week of its release. The Smashing Pumpkins expect “Who Goes There” to hit radio with the same momentum, as it’s a fan favorite from their newest full-length album.

The Smashing Pumpkins' new album goes back to the band's early 90s sound. The band has had a super successful touring year, coming off of this album's success. They have been playing a long run of stadium shows with Green Day for The Saviors tour. They have also played multiple arena shows on this tour and traveled through Europe this summer playing arenas and headlining festivals. The Smashing Pumpkins also just recently finished their Latin American Fall tour. They played in South and Latin America for the first time in almost ten years!