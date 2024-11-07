KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring The Smashing Pumpkins, Beck, Sublime & More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 7th, 2024 - 12:49 PM

Founded in 1980 in Skid Row, Los Angeles, Para Los Niños fosters pathways to success through excellence in education, powerful families, and strong communities for children and youth to thrive. Through free after-school and low-cost summer programs, the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center in Los Angeles revitalizes and empowers communities in crisis by providing a safe, nurturing environment committed to good citizenship and academic excellence. Almost Acoustic Christmas sponsors include LA County Department of Mental Health, Hulu, McDonald’s, Amazon Fresh, Pepsi, Paramount Pictures, Auto Trader, Kia, Monster Tour Water, Sweet James Accident Attorneys, Volta, IKON, San Bernardino Airport and Circle the Earth.

Audacy, Inc. is a leading scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company that connects with 200 million consumers. Powered by its exclusive, premium audio content that includes unrivaled leadership positions in news and sports radio, Audacy operates one of the country’s two scaled radio broadcasting groups, a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer digital audio platform, multiple audio networks, a major event business and a leading, award-winning podcast studio and network.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried