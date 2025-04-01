mxdwn Music

April 1st, 2025 - 4:42 PM

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Anniversary Rerelease of Machina I & Machina II For August 2025 Release

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried

The Smashing Pumpkins are celebrating the legacy of their iconic albums with exciting reissues and exclusive releases. The band unveiled plans to release long-awaited remastered versions of Machina/The Machines of God and its companion album Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music

These reissues will include extensive remixes, remastered tracks and an 80-song box set featuring demos, outtakes and live performances, marking the first time these two influential albums will be officially united. 

Fans will be able to get their hands on the expansive 80-song box set exclusively through Billy Corgan’s Madame Zuzu’s Tea Shop in Highland Park, IL. Additionally, a 16-song vinyl reissue of Machina/The Machines of God will be released on August 22 with pre-orders beginning on June 27.

This news comes alongside the announcement of a major North American tour for 2025, set to celebrate the band’s timeless music. The tour, titled “A Return to Zero,” will kick off on June 7, 2025 and will feature a four-piece lineup, including guitarist Kiki Wong, drummer Jake Hayden and bassist Kid Tigrrr (Jenna Fournier), alongside Billy Corgan. 

The setlist will include classic tracks from Machina as well as fan favorites from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, providing fans a rare opportunity to hear deep cuts in a live setting.

In addition to the re-release, Smashing Pumpkins has remained steady in producing either new music or serving as features on other artists’ work such as Coheed and Cambria.

Machina/The Machines of God original tracklist: 

  1. The Everlasting Gaze
  2. Raindrops + Sunshowers
  3. Stand Inside Your Love
  4. I Of The Mourning
  5. The Sacred And Profane
  6. Try, Try, Try
  7. Heavy Metal Machine
  8. This Time
  9. The Imploding Voice
  10. Glass And The Ghost Children
  11. Wound
  12. The Crying Tree Of Mercury
  13. With Every Light
  14. Blue Skies Bring Tears
  15. Age Of Innocence

Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music original tracklist: 

  1. Slow Dawn
  2. Vanity
  3. Saturnine
  4. Glass/alternate version
  5. Soul Power
  6. Cash Car Star/version 1
  7. Lucky 13
  8. Speed Kills 
  9. If There Is a God/piano and voice
  10. Try, Try Try (alternate version)
  11. Heavy Metal Machine/version 1 alternate mix
  12. Glass
  13. Cash Car Star
  14. Dross
  15. Real Love
  16. Go
  17. Let Me Give the World To You
  18. Innosense
  19. Home
  20. Blue Skies/version electrique
  21. White Spyder
  22. In My Body
  23. If There Is a God
  24. Le Deux Machina
  25. Atom Bomb
