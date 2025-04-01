The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Anniversary Rerelease of Machina I & Machina II For August 2025 Release

Home News Michelle Grisales April 1st, 2025 - 4:42 PM

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried

The Smashing Pumpkins are celebrating the legacy of their iconic albums with exciting reissues and exclusive releases. The band unveiled plans to release long-awaited remastered versions of Machina/The Machines of God and its companion album Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music.

These reissues will include extensive remixes, remastered tracks and an 80-song box set featuring demos, outtakes and live performances, marking the first time these two influential albums will be officially united.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the expansive 80-song box set exclusively through Billy Corgan’s Madame Zuzu’s Tea Shop in Highland Park, IL. Additionally, a 16-song vinyl reissue of Machina/The Machines of God will be released on August 22 with pre-orders beginning on June 27.

This news comes alongside the announcement of a major North American tour for 2025, set to celebrate the band’s timeless music. The tour, titled “A Return to Zero,” will kick off on June 7, 2025 and will feature a four-piece lineup, including guitarist Kiki Wong, drummer Jake Hayden and bassist Kid Tigrrr (Jenna Fournier), alongside Billy Corgan.

The setlist will include classic tracks from Machina as well as fan favorites from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, providing fans a rare opportunity to hear deep cuts in a live setting.

In addition to the re-release, Smashing Pumpkins has remained steady in producing either new music or serving as features on other artists’ work such as Coheed and Cambria.

Machina/The Machines of God original tracklist:

The Everlasting Gaze Raindrops + Sunshowers Stand Inside Your Love I Of The Mourning The Sacred And Profane Try, Try, Try Heavy Metal Machine This Time The Imploding Voice Glass And The Ghost Children Wound The Crying Tree Of Mercury With Every Light Blue Skies Bring Tears Age Of Innocence

Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music original tracklist: