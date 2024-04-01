The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon April 1st, 2024 - 3:58 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

The Smashing Pumpkins are gearing up to hit the North American road this summer, both in the form of headlining dates and teaming up with Green Day for the Saviors tour. The band just announced additional shows for the former trek.

Smashing Pumpkins will be playing headlining shows in Muskoka, Ontario at Kee to Bala on July 31, Bangor, Maine at Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre on August 4, Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theatre on August 14, Springfield, Illinois at Illinois State Fair on August 16, Des Moines, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall on August 20, St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 21, Simpsonville, South Carolina at CCNB Amphitheatre on August 27, Southaven, Missouri at BankPlus Amphitheatre on September 10, Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Resort on September 21 and Airway Heights, Washington at BECU Live on September 24. The trek will come to a close with a show on September 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada at BleauLive Theater.

The Smashing Pumpkins Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

7/29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park*

7/31 – Muskoka, ON – Kee to Bala

8/1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*

8/3 – Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Festival

8/4 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

8/5 – New York, NY – Citi Field*

8/7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

8/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*

8/10 – Hershey, PA – HersheyPark Stadium*

8/13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

8/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

8/16 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair

8/17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field*

8/20 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

8/21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark*

8/24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field*

8/27 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

8/28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park*

8/30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park*

9/1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park*

9/4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*

9/7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field*

9/10 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

9/11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*

9/14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

918 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field*

9/20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park*

9/21 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

9/23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park*

9/24 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

9/25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park*

9/27 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau

9/28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

*The Saviors Tour with Green Day

Newly announced dates in BOLD