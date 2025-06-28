The Rolling Stones Share Tribute Cover Of Clifton Chenier’s “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés”

Home News Khalliah Gardner June 28th, 2025 - 2:00 PM

The Rolling Stones have released their lively version of “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés” as a tribute to Clifton Chenier on what would be his 100th birthday. This cover is included in the busy compilation album called “A Tribute To The King Of Zydeco,” which came out on June 27th through Valcour Records and features well-known artists like Lucinda Williams, Taj Mahal and Steve Earle.

This upbeat song mixes the key parts of Zydeco music with the bold rock’n’roll vibe of the Stones. The video that goes along with it captures this exciting mix by showing a lively tribute to Louisiana’s music scene. It takes viewers to an animated street party filled with bright lights, dancing people, and musicians playing together, reflecting the fun and festive spirit that Zydeco encourages.

Mick Jagger sings beautifully in Creole French, while Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood play an energetic guitar duet that blends well with Steve Riley’s skilled accordion playing. Their music creates a playful and free vibe, similar to the feeling of running through swamps, as producer CC Adcock explains.

This track not only celebrates Chenier’s music but also highlights how much he influenced others, including The Rolling Stones. The tribute album honors the famous Zydeco sound and helps fund a new scholarship called the Clifton Chenier Memorial Scholarship at the University of Louisiana Lafayette, which supports students who want to keep this music alive.

Fans and history enthusiasts can listen to “Zydeco Sont Pas Salés” on streaming platforms now and the full album is released. This project highlights teamwork in the music industry and helps keep Chenier’s rich cultural heritage alive, making sure that Zydeco’s energetic rhythms and deep emotions inspire future generations.