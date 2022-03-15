Keith Richards Talks About Not Selling Rolling Stones Catalog Quite Yet: “It’s A Sign of Getting Old”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 15th, 2022 - 4:06 PM

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, The Rolling Stone’s Keith Richards discussed the potential for the band to sell their catalog. Amidst several musicians like Neil Diamond, Sting and Leonard Cohen, who have begun selling their catalogs, Richards said that The Rolling Stones are not yet prepared to sell theirs.

“Mick [Jagger] and I have not spoken about it on a serious level,” he said. “I don’t know if we’re ready to sell our catalog, we might drag it out a bit, put more stuff on it! You only think about selling your catalog – it’s a sign of getting old!”

Now 78-years-old, Richards will be touring with his bandmates over the summer in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary of making music together. Their tour will begin in Madrid on June 1, and travel through Munich, Amsterdam, Milan, Brussels, Vienna, Paris and other cities, before performing in Stockholm on July 31 and concluding their tour.

When asked about a retirement from music, Richards responded, “If I did that, I wouldn’t come up with an answer and I’d always be thinking about it. You know what I mean? Tomorrow? No. July the 5th, 2025? No, no you can’t no…I’ll find out the hard way!”