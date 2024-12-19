Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Collaborate On a Cover of “Connections” by The Rolling Stones For Kieth Richards’ Birthday 

Home News Will Close December 19th, 2024 - 2:47 PM

In a celebration of Keith Richards’ 81st birthday, musical icons Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello have teamed up for a heartfelt cover of “Connections,” a lesser-known gem from The Rolling Stones’ catalog. The cover was released two days ago as a tribute to Richards, showcasing the timeless influence of his artistry.

Click here to listen to the full cover:

Hoffs, best known as the lead vocalist of The Bangles, and Costello, the legendary singer-songwriter, bring their distinct styles to the track, creating a rendition that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly contemporary. Recorded in a small Los Angeles studio, the collaboration highlights their mutual admiration for Richards and his work.

Their rendition of “Connections” stays true to the gritty essence of the original while adding layers of lush harmonies and melodic interplay. Critics have already praised the track for its dynamic energy and emotional depth, calling it a fitting homage to one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest figures.

Hoffs has been active in the industry lately. Releasing an album full of unreleased music in late September.

The cover is available for streaming on major platforms and has quickly gained traction among fans, marking a memorable tribute to Richards’ storied career and influence on generations of musicians.