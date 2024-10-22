Biscuits & Banjos Announce Inaugural 2025 Lineup Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Taj Mahal & More

Home News Juliet Paiz October 22nd, 2024 - 5:00 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Rhiannon Giddens is prepared to show out at the Biscuits & Banjos Festival from April 25 to April 27, 2025, in downtown Durham North Carolina. The festival will celebrate Black music, Art and culture, marking 20 years since the black banjo gathering, an event that helped Giddens career and led to the formation of the Grammy-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops. The group hasn’t performed alongside one another in years, however, fans will be able to experience a rare reunion! This wonderful band helped reshape folk music by concentrating on its African American roots. Giddens will also perform numerous times throughout the weekend while also being in a special show that fans are excited to see.

Additionally, this lineup features Taj Mahal whose music blends Blues with global sounds Layla McCalla, a former member of the Chocolate Drops, will perform as she brings her mix of creole, Cajun and folk music. To add depth to the lineup, Jazz bassist Christian McBride and artist Richie Palmer will be showcasing their talent as well.

To add on, the lineup also includes gospel group The Legendary Ingramettes and folk punk band New Dangerfield. More artists will be announced but as we know now, the festival promises a mix of black roots and Americana music. And of course, you can’t have a festival without food! There will be blends of food, literature, square dancing and even free banjo lessons. The fun will be on for 3 days as we see Durham become a vibrant center of culture and creativity as Giddens celebrates the past while looking into the future.

After sharing a powerful cover of Peggy Seeger’s “How I long for Peace” she continues to highlight important social and cultural themes through music. She has explained her goal is to connect historical struggles to present-day experiences. She takes this passion to the next level as she gets ready to perform in the Biscuits and Banjos Festival.