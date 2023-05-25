Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Billy Corgan, Pete Townsend and So Many More Pay Tribute to Rock Icon Tina Turner

Home News James Reed May 25th, 2023 - 3:35 PM

At age 83, Tina Turner passed away on May 24. Tributes to the late legend have been presented from fellow musicians and others, including The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Diana Ross, Brian Wilson, Living Colour’s Vernon Reid, MC Hammer, Beyoncé, Margo Price, KISS’ Peter Criss, Janelle Monae, Mariah Carey, Garbage, Moor Mother, Bethany Cosentino, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, Dawn Richard, Sleaford Mods, Al Green, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, Questlove, Sheila E, Bette Midler, Grandmaster Flash, Kid Cudi, The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, John Fogerty, The Who’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, City Girls’ JT, Diane Warren, Ciara, Aaron Neville, Rick Astley, Tim Burgess, Lol Tolhurst (formerly of The Cure), Low Cut Connie, Sage Francis, Melissa Etheridge, Pee-wee Herman, John Cleese, Elijah Wood, Angela Bassett, Stephen King, and more.

Beyonce posted her tribute on her site: “My beloved queen, I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortune to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. thank you for all you have done”.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey’s tributes were posted to The Who’s official site, stating:

Sad to hear we have lost Tina Turner. She had been ill for a long time and struggling to stay in touch with old friends. She will have some peace now…she was also an R&B groundbreaker. We don’t want to say too much about Ike Turner – her abusive husband…When she was finally free of him her work ascended to new, even higher heights. It didn’t seem possible.”

-Pete Townshend

“What a singer! What a performer! What a life! A true original artist, and simply the best.”