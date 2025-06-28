Lord Huron Releases New Song “Bag Of Bones” With Music Video

Home News Skylar Jameson June 28th, 2025 - 2:00 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Lord Huron (a project of Ben Schneider’s) has released a new song called “Bag of Bones”. The song is from their newest upcoming album The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, which will be released on July 18th through Mercury Records. “Bag of Bones” follows the band’s previous single releases from this album cycle including “Looking Back”, “Who Laughs Last” and “Nothing I Need”. As a song, “Bag of Bones” features an intriguing instrumental that’s met with warm vocals. It’s a pretty calming song, if you don’t pay attention to the existential lyrics such as “People die and planets turn / And empires rise and fall and burn / Noting lasts and no one stays / We just spiral off into outer space.”

The song “Bag of Bones” was also released alongside a music video. The music video is kooky, featuring mimes and dreamy imagery. The performance in this music video makes for an interesting watch. Regarding the music video, Schneider explains “I first saw Matt McCreary’s work right around the time we were recording ‘Bag of Bones’ and it struck me as the perfect fit for the song – tumbling aimlessly yet somehow gracefully through life and all its twists and turns. Very grateful that he was up for collaborating on this clip.”

Check out Lord Huron’s “Bag of Bones” and its music video below:

The release of “Bag of Bones” comes shortly after Lord Huron wrapped up their sold-out tour, which was a celebration for the 10th anniversary of their album Strange Trails. Then, in the future, next month, Lord Huron will be releasing their new album The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, which is described by Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgaard as being “full of evocative songs, as beautifully American as its predecessors. The difference, musically speaking, is that they don’t look as much to the past, thus adding force to the lyrics, which face two directions at once: backward, toward the ghosts of the past, and up, toward the emptiness of the universe. And if you stare up into the night sky, the feeling of utter insignificance is difficult to avoid.”

After the album’s release, Lord Huron will be going on their biggest headlining tour of their career. They’ll stop in major cities such as NYC, where they’ll play Madison Square Garden. As well as Los Angeles, where they’ll take the stage at the Kia Forum. Support for the tour will come from Waxahatchee, Feist, Kevin Morby and more.