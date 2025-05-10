Lord Huron Announces New Album The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 For July 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Looking Back”

Home News Lea Tran May 10th, 2025 - 10:22 PM

Lord Huron announces their newest album along with the release of a single, “Looking Back.” Their new single has a mysterious and haunting tone as the lyrics reminisce on past memories. The new album, The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1, is set to release on July 18.

“Looking Back” has an overall eerie vibe with the steady and deep drum beats lurking in the background of the song, pairing well with the quiet strums of the guitar. The singer’s voice is soft, almost like a whisper, that draws the listener in as if they were telling a secret. The use of string instruments can be heard throughout the song, with other instruments like the harp and cello adding to the ghostly vibe.

The lyrics only add to the mysterious vibe as the common theme is what the title hints at, looking back. “Something changed the day you left and I’ll never know just what // I’ll spend my whole life looking up and wondering who I am.” The singer seems to be haunted by a past relationship, hence the ghostly vibe of the instrumentals.

Ben Schneider, Lord Huron’s frontman, said in a press release, “The weight of your past can distort your present and future, the way massive celestial objects warp the fabric of the universe. Like a bowling ball on a trampoline. This song wonders if it’s possible to let go, or if looking back is a fundamental law of existence.”

“Looking Back” is the third single to be released from the upcoming album. Tracks “Nothing I Need” and “Who Laughs Last” were released earlier this year. Some collaborators who will be featured include Kristen Stewart and Kazu Makino from Blonde Redhead. The band will also be starting their spring tour on May 22 with an already sold-out tour in Reno, NV.

“Looking Back” is available to stream on all platforms and The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 will be released on July 18.

The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 Tracklist:

1. Looking Back

2. Bag of Bones

3. Nothing I Need

4. Is There Anybody Out There

5. Who Laughs Last (feat. Kristen Stewart)

6. The Comedian

7. Watch Me Go

8. Fire Eternal (feat. Kazu Makino)

9. It All Comes Back

10. Used To Know

11. Digging Up the Past

12. Life is Strange

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer