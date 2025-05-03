Lord Huron Shares Cinematic New Video For “Nothing I Need”

Home News Hannah Brennan May 3rd, 2025 - 12:00 PM

Indie rock band, Lord Huron, debuted their new music video on Thursday for their latest single “Nothing I Need.” The video stars Ivan Klousia and Hailey Mauk.

Similarly to many of Lord Huron’s music videos, the “Nothing I Need” video is extremely cinematic, explaining the story of the lyrics through a visually interesting and captivating video story. The music video follows the themes of the band’s previous music video for their song “Who Laughs Last?” (feat Kristen Stewart).

The song is about the feelings of regret and frustration of letting go of a past love or relationship, maybe for something else like a career or to pursue something new. The lead singer of Lord Huron, Ben Schneider, could be referring to letting go of one of his great love’s to follow his dreams of chasing after his music career goals. This is implied through Schneider’s lyrics, “threw away our love on the goddamn road.”

The video begins with Klousia struggling to stay awake while driving, then suddenly a burst of sunshine comes waking him up. He spots a billboard alongside the road with Mauk’s, his love interest that he lost, face on it with the words “everything you want.” He then pulls into a gas station and walks in to find Mauk standing inside.

Throughout the video, there is a lot of regret in Klousia, even showing him trying to back up in his car showing that he is trying to go back in time to when he let his love go. Following this scene, Schneider is seen yelling the lyrics into a payphone, symbolizing a younger version of Klousia, probably when he ended this relationship.

The end of the video shows different versions of Klousia then shrinking into a bobble-head sort of figure in front of Mauk. She then picks up this figure and places it in the car that Klousia was once in, next to many other similar toy figures. This ending allows the viewer to interpret this scene in their own way.

The music video is available to stream now.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer