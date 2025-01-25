Lord Huron Joins Forces With Kristen Stewart For New Single & Video “Who Laughs Last?”

Home News Cristian Garcia January 25th, 2025 - 2:57 PM

Indie folk band Lord Huron has unveiled a new single and music video, “Who Laughs Last?,” featuring actress and filmmaker Kristen Stewart. The surprise collaboration merges Lord Huron’s signature haunting melodies with Stewart’s evocative performance, creating an experience that feels like a short film as much as it does a song.

The track opens with a brooding, spaghetti Western-inspired guitar riff, setting a mood of suspense and intrigue. Lead singer Ben Schneider’s ethereal vocals soon weave in, telling a tale of betrayal, resilience and revenge. Layered with swelling strings and ghostly harmonies, the song builds to a dramatic crescendo, mirroring the tension of the narrative.

“‘Who Laughs Last?’ is about karmic justice,” Schneider shared in a press release. “It’s a reminder that even when you’re at your lowest, the wheel keeps turning. It’s about finding strength in the long game, even when it feels like the odds are stacked against you.”

The music video, directed by Lord Huron and Stewart herself, follows a cryptic storyline reminiscent of classic noir films. Stewart stars as a mysterious femme fatale who plays a game of psychological cat-and-mouse with a shadowy figure, played by Schneider. Set in a dusty, small-town diner and an eerie carnival lit by flickering neon signs, the video blurs the lines between reality and fantasy.

The song’s themes are perfectly matched by the video’s moody visuals, which rely heavily on chiaroscuro lighting, wide Western vistas and surreal dream sequences. Stewart’s background in both acting and directing shines as she seamlessly transitions between roles, capturing the tone of the song with understated power.

With its hypnotic sound and striking visuals, the track promises to become a standout moment in both the band’s discography and Stewart’s artistic repertoire. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video can be viewed on Lord Huron’s official YouTube channel.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer