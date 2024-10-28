Lord Huron Announce Spring 2025 ‘Strange Trails’ 10th Anniversary Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2024 - 7:16 PM

Today, Lord Huron announced a special tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album, Strange Tales, which featured the triple platinum single, “The Night We Met.” The Strange Trails 10th Anniversary Tour kicks off May 22, in Reno, Nevada before concluding on June 1, in Denver, CO.

An artist presale for the May dates begins today, with the official presale kicking off October 31, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general ticket sale on November 1, at 10 a.m. local standard time. For more information, click HERE.

Lord Huron first made a name for themselves with their debut album, Lonesome Dreams, and shortly after Strange Tales, which featured the triple-platinum single “The Night We Met.” In 2018, Lord Huron earned widespread critical acclaim with their first Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top Two with their third album, Vide Noir.

Also, the band’s extensive touring includes headline shows at some of the most storied venues in the country including the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks, the Ryman Auditorium, prime slots at festivals ranging from Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and other festivals.

The Strange Trails 10th Anniversary Tour Dates

5/22 – Reno, NV – The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

5/23 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

5/25 – 26 -Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

5/28 – 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

6/1 – Denver, CO – Civic Center Park – details TBA

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

